Lawmakers introduce bill to require insurance coverage for fertility treatments in Wisconsin

The Building Families Act bill would require Wisconsin employers to provide health insurance coverage for employees living with fertility problems.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Building Families Act bill would require Wisconsin employers to provide health insurance coverage for employees living with fertility problems.

Madison Democratic Senator Kelda Roys and Eau Claire Democratic Representative Jodi Emerson introduced their bill with supporters from the Building Families Wisconsin Alliance on Wednesday.

”It breaks my heart when I hear folks talk about they can’t get medical treatment simply because they can’t afford it,” Rep. Emerson said. “This shouldn’t be happening in our country today.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 9% of males and 11% of females experience fertility problems in the United States.

Pleasant Prairie woman Kathy Waligora shared her struggle to have a baby over a number of years.

”It was a relentless experience and it was physically, emotionally grueling and it was so expensive,” she said. ”In the fall of 2021 we transferred a beautiful embryo and she continued to grow and grow. That embryo is now my 18-month-old daughter.”

Waligora had four miscarriages before her daughter Eleanor was born.

”There is no question that my daughter would not be here today if it were not for Illinois’ fertility coverage requirement,” she said. ”We spent $40,000 with insurance coverage. That was what we had to give, right? That was what we cobbled together with all kinds of different resources of support.”

At the time, Waligora lived in Illinois where fertility treatments are covered, but she recently moved back to Wisconsin where coverage is not the same.

Fertility treatments can be very expensive and not all states have health insurance coverage for people who want to start a family. She said the Badger State needs to make a change because dealing with infertility is difficult enough, even with financial help.

”It’s far past time we all have access to life changing treatment for infertility when we need it,” she said. “There’s a lot of shame, fear and a lot of trauma in infertility. It’s difficult for people to talk about it publicly. But, everyone of us who shares our story is helping more people feel comfortable with theirs.”

The Building Families Act bill needs to have hearings in the the Senate and Assembly, but Sen. Roys said with a few weeks still left in session, she wants to try and make it a law by spring.

Sen. Roys and Rep. Emerson said if the bill is turned into law, it would also help Wisconsin’s economy because fewer people would move to states with coverage to start a family.

Open enrollment for health insurance is currently underway in Wisconsin and some plans include fertility treatment, but some do not.

