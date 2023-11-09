Madison College students prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College Culinary Arts students and staff got cooking Wednesday to ensure families in need have a Thanksgiving dinner on their tables this year.

Madison College students have been cooking turkeys to deliver to River Food Pantry for 17 years in a row. More than 125 turkeys, 1,200 pounds of potatoes and 80 gallons of gravy will be cooked and prepared.

Students go through the whole process of preparing and cooking the meals, then freezing items to ensure they arrive at the River Pantry.

For second year student Lane Lindquist, he said helping make sure families have something to eat during the holidays is really special.

“To be doing something that we all take for granted, sometimes being able to go home and have thanksgiving with our family, not everybody gets to do that,” Lindquist said. “So, if we can take a little time out of our week to help feed all those people that aren’t as fortunate, that makes me happy.”

Community members will pick up their meals from the pantry later this month.

