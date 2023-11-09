MPD: Possible hate crime reported after Madison candlelight vigil

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A candlelight vigil in downtown Madison turned into a possible hate crime Tuesday night as participants were leaving the area, according to a Madison Police Department report.

One person told law enforcement about being hit by an object believed to be a rock, the MPD statement indicated. Several people also said they heard someone making “profane and racially insensitive comments” at those who attended the vigil. They told investigators the incidents were likely racially motivated.

In its statement, the police department noted its investigation is actively ongoing and asked anyone with information about it to reach out to law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers as well or by going to p3tips.com.

More generally, MPD encouraged anyone with information about potential hate crimes to call the police department as soon as possible, either by calling 608-255-2345 or 911, in an emergency. Its statement explained, while the self-report system is available, speaking with an on-duty officer is the best way to explain what happened and make sure investigators have what they need to know.

