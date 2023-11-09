Multiple injuries reported in Madison rollover crash

Crash picture
Crash picture(KWCH)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:31 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s east side put multiple people in the hospital Wednesday night.

Madison Police say the call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about a single car crash near the intersection of East Johnson Street and Fordem Avenue. Officials could still be seen investigating the crash early into Thursday morning.

MPD says multiple people were taken to the hospital but one of them is facing possible life threatening injuries. The number of other people that were in the car is unknown right now, but police add the other injuries are not as serious.

We will update this story as soon as more information comes in from Madison Police who are still investigating this crash.

