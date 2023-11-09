Nearly 1,500 pounds of food donated during NBC15 Share Your Holidays food drive

The Wisconsin Army National Guard was a key partner in collecting food at this year’s drive.
Thanks to your generosity, 1,477 pounds of food was donated- which equates to 1,230 meals for people in need.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 1,500 pounds of food was donated to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin during the NBC15 Share Your Holidays food drive on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Army National Guard helped to unload all of those donations Wednesday morning. Thanks to your generosity, 1,477 pounds of food was donated- which equates to 1,230 meals for people in need.

Wisconsin Army National Guard SFC Joshua Kammeraad said the amount collected was more than he expected.

“Once we got it on the scale, it was actually a lot more than what I actually thought we had in the trailer,” said Kammeraad. “So that was kind of refreshing, still got a little ways to go, so we’re going to place some barrels in some of our other armories and continue gathering donations until the beginning of December.”

If you would like to drop off any nonperishable food items, you can find a donation barrel located near you.

This is the 28th year of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign, and this year’s theme is “Nourish. Thrive. Transform.” You can help us meet this year’s goal of 5.5 million meals by donating food, or donating funds through the link below.

Click here to donate

