Parent ‘concerned’ over no crossing guards at Madison middle school

The City of Madison Transportation Commission met Wednesday to approve emergency funding for a crossing guard shortage at a Madison area middle school.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Transportation Commission met Wednesday to approve emergency funding for a crossing guard shortage at a Madison area middle school. The funding failed to pass after over an hour of debate.

The loss of these crossing guards is a result of the Madison Metropolitan School District changing start and dismissal times for some of its schools.

When the changes went into effect this week, parents at O’Keeffe Middle School quickly learned there would be no more crossing guards.

“We found out about no crossing guard just a few days before it was implemented,” Jonny Hunter said. “They (the school) told us, ‘oh, by the way, there’s not going to crossing guards either because of the dismissal changes.’”

Hunter’s said his middle schooler normally crosses the intersection of Williamson Street and Thornton Avenue after school. Now, the intersection operates without a crossing guard, and Hunter has witnessed the change first hand.

“I see kids just walk out into traffic because they expected a crossing guard to be there,” Hunter said. “You worry about this and, you know, with a middle schooler who maybe isn’t always the most attentive... you’re concerned about it.”

It led Hunter to writing a letter to the Madison’s transportation commission expressing his concern and asking for change.

“The current crossing guard program needs to be reevaluated,” Hunter said.

The crossing guards are provided by the city and mostly focus on helping elementary schools. With O’Keeffe Middle School’s dismissal time being pushed back 20 minutes, many crossing guards aren’t able to stay later.

Hunter explained there might be a way to get around it.

“I don’t necessarily think we need a crossing guard, but we need to show kids the safest way to get there,” Hunter said.

MMSD board members were on the transportation commission’s meeting Wednesday. NBC15 reached out asking how they plan to address concerns over crossing guards but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

