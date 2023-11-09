Pets of the Week: Meet Blair and Boogie

This week's pets of the week are two little siblings looking for a home.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s pets of the week are two little siblings looking for a home.

Blair and Boogie are a sister and brother who are only two months old.

Boogie is a two month old male kitten ready for adoption.
Boogie is a two month old male kitten ready for adoption.(Dane County Humane Society)

While the kittens do not need to be adopted together, Korinne Pollison with the Dane Co. Humane Society says there are lots of benefits to adopting more than one kitten.

“They are so playful,” Pollison said. “But they also nap hard too, like any good kitten.”

Blair is a two month old female kitten ready for adoption.
Blair is a two month old female kitten ready for adoption.(Dane County Humane Society)

To meet Blair and Boogie, visit the Dane Co. Humane Society website.

