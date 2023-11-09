Potentially explosive material removed from Sauk Co. home, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Potentially explosive material was discovered Wednesday as people were cleaning out a Prairie du Sac home, police reported.

The suspicious item was reported to police just before 4:20 p.m., explained the Sauk Prairie Police Department. When officers arrived to the home, on the 800 block of Washington Street, they called in the Dane County Hazardous Devices Unit to remove the item.

The Dane Co. Unit took the possible explosive out of the home and transported it to another location, where it will be made safe.

Officials made sure nearby residents were away from the area during the investigation, out of an abundance of caution. No one was hurt.

No other information about the device or why it was in the home was reported.

The Prairie du Sac Fire Department and Sauk Prairie Ambulance also responded to the investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.