Universities of Wisconsin enrollment increases for first time since 2014

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Enrollment at Universities of Wisconsin schools grew for the first time since 2014, leadership announced on Wednesday.

Fall enrollment across Wisconsin schools reached 162,528, up 1.1%.

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said the enrollment numbers are encouraging.

“The Universities of Wisconsin generate the talent that powers our workforce, and we are pleased to be the choice of so many new and returning students,” Rothman said.

Officials noted new freshman enrollment across the system is up at 10 of 13 main campuses.

Universities of Wisconsin listed 10-day enrollment figures for each university:

UW-Eau Claire: 9,949

UW-Green Bay: 10,338

UW-La Crosse: 10,274

UW-Madison: 50,335

UW-Milwaukee: 22,703

UW-Oshkosh: 13,778

UW-Parkside: 4,029

UW-Platteville: 6,700

UW-River Falls: 5,058

UW-Stevens Point: 8,184

UW-Stout: 6,938

UW-Superior: 2,720

UW-Whitewater: 11,522

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.