Universities of Wisconsin enrollment increases for first time since 2014
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Enrollment at Universities of Wisconsin schools grew for the first time since 2014, leadership announced on Wednesday.
Fall enrollment across Wisconsin schools reached 162,528, up 1.1%.
Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said the enrollment numbers are encouraging.
“The Universities of Wisconsin generate the talent that powers our workforce, and we are pleased to be the choice of so many new and returning students,” Rothman said.
Officials noted new freshman enrollment across the system is up at 10 of 13 main campuses.
Universities of Wisconsin listed 10-day enrollment figures for each university:
- UW-Eau Claire: 9,949
- UW-Green Bay: 10,338
- UW-La Crosse: 10,274
- UW-Madison: 50,335
- UW-Milwaukee: 22,703
- UW-Oshkosh: 13,778
- UW-Parkside: 4,029
- UW-Platteville: 6,700
- UW-River Falls: 5,058
- UW-Stevens Point: 8,184
- UW-Stout: 6,938
- UW-Superior: 2,720
- UW-Whitewater: 11,522
