Wisconsin tops nation in Drug Take Back Day collections

Participant disposes of unneeded medications.
Participant disposes of unneeded medications.(Northern News Now)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin once again leads the nation in dropping off unused prescription medications at this fall’s Drug Take Back Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice noted 53,122 pounds of unwanted medications were collected during the campaign, which happens twice per year.

Wisconsin most recently topped the nation during the campaign this spring, fall of 2022 and spring of 2022.

Attorney General Josh Kaul thanked everyone who participated in the event.

“Because of collaboration among many partners around the state and the commitment of Wisconsinites to helping to keep their communities safe, we continue to lead the nation in drug take back,” he said.

Since Drug Take Back Day started in 2010, more than 1.2 million pounds of medications has been collected in Wisconsin. The Badger State falls behind only Texas and California for most drugs collected of all time, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Wisconsinites are reminded that they can drop of unwanted medications at nearly 500 locations statewide all year round.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say

Latest News

Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor says he would sign current GOP-backed ballot pre-processing bill
Wisconsin Assembly delays vote on $2 billion tax cut headed for a veto by Gov. Tony Evers
Cold but dry for the games
Dry Conditions Stay
MPD: Possible hate crime reported after Madison candlelight vigil