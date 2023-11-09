Wisconsin tops nation in Drug Take Back Day collections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin once again leads the nation in dropping off unused prescription medications at this fall’s Drug Take Back Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice noted 53,122 pounds of unwanted medications were collected during the campaign, which happens twice per year.

Wisconsin most recently topped the nation during the campaign this spring, fall of 2022 and spring of 2022.

Attorney General Josh Kaul thanked everyone who participated in the event.

“Because of collaboration among many partners around the state and the commitment of Wisconsinites to helping to keep their communities safe, we continue to lead the nation in drug take back,” he said.

Since Drug Take Back Day started in 2010, more than 1.2 million pounds of medications has been collected in Wisconsin. The Badger State falls behind only Texas and California for most drugs collected of all time, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Wisconsinites are reminded that they can drop of unwanted medications at nearly 500 locations statewide all year round.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.