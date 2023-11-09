Wisconsin veteran inducted into Madison VA Hall of Heroes

A Portage High School alumnus was inducted into the Madison VA Hall of Heroes on Wednesday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
U.S. Air Force Colonel Laverne Griffin flew hundreds of missions over North Korea, Siberia, Vietnam and parts of Europe as part of the 12th Reconnaissance Squadron. In 1954, Colonel Griffin led the first top secret military overflights of the Soviet Union, earning three distinguished flying crosses.

He retired in 1974 after 28 years of service, and passed away in 2019 at the age of 91. His family and other community members honored his memory and accomplishments.

Mary Griffin, the youngest of Griffin’s five children, said it was fascinating to see the public response to military service that they may not have known anything about.

“Somebody asked me ‘when did I realize he was a hero?’” Griffin said. “But he was my father, so he was always a hero to me.”

Griffin said her father was a wonderful man, and listening to him play the guitar was one of her favorite things to do. She said her father gave her a love for this country and for service.

His name will now be displayed at the William S. Middleton Memorial Hospital.

