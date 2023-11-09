Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

If you have any $2 bills laying around, they could be worth thousands.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you have any $2 bills laying around, they could be worth thousands.

Some newer $2 bills, such as those printed in 2003, could have significant value.

One $2 bill from 2003 with a very low serial number recently sold at auction for $2,400 – and it was later resold for $4,000.

That’s according to Heritage Auction, the largest auction house in the world that deals with currency.

Older $2 bills could have significant value, too. The auction site U.S. Currency Auctions estimates that uncirculated $2 bills from nearly every year up to 1917 are worth at least $1,000.

Bills with red seals can sell for up to $2,500, and those with brown or blue seals can sell for hundreds.

You can find a complete list of the values of collectible $2 bills on the U.S. Currency Auctions website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence

Latest News

If you have any $2 bills laying around, they could be worth thousands.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on...
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
At nearly four months, it was by far the longest strike ever for film and television actors.
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
U.S. Air Force Col. LaVerne Griffin was inducted into the Madison VA Hall of Heroes.
Wisconsin veteran inducted into Madison VA Hall of Heroes