1 dead in crash on Madison’s north side

A damaged SUV with police tape blocking traffic
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A driver died early Friday afternoon in a crash that has shut down a stretch of Packers Ave. on Madison’s north side, the Madison Fire Department reported.

According to the Fire Department, the two vehicles involved collided at the intersection of Packers Ave. and Manley Street shortly before 12:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they got one of the drivers out of a vehicle and began taking life-saving measures before the individual died at the scene.

The second driver was pinned inside the vehicle and multiple fire crews worked to free the person, who was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of 2:00 p.m., the southbound lanes of Packers Ave. remained closed at the Elka Lane intersection, which is east of Warner Park, and just past the Willy Street Co-op North location.

In its update, MFD indicated the road may be closed for a while as the Madison Police Department investigates the collision.

The Madison Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023.
The Madison Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023.(WMTV-TV)

