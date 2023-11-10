Belmont University student dies after being hit by stray bullet near campus

Jillian Ludwig, 18, was shot in the head while walking in a park near Belmont University. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - An 18-year-old Belmont University student in Nashville died Wednesday after she was struck by a stray bullet while walking on a track near the college campus.

Jillian Ludwig was a freshman at Belmont when she was shot on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Ludwig was taken to the hospital in critical condition almost an hour after she was shot in the head.

Jillian Ludwig with her parents.
Jillian Ludwig with her parents.(WSMV)

The Metro Nashville Police Department took 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor into custody on Wednesday in relation to the shooting. He was charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering.

WSMV reports Taylor had been arrested in April on similar charges. In May, he was released after being deemed “incompetent” to stand trial.

As Ludwig was fighting for her life, students and staff at Belmont University and the wider Nashville community prayed for her recovery.

Friends, family and classmates of Ludwig came together in a prayer vigil Wednesday evening in her hometown of Wall, New Jersey, in the hopes that she would pull through.

Students and faculty at Belmont University are grieving the loss of freshman Jillian Ludwig.
Students and faculty at Belmont University are grieving the loss of freshman Jillian Ludwig.(WSMV)

According to WSMV, Ludwig loved to give back to her community and started her own charity organization called “Play It Forward.” Ludwig, who plays guitar, would raise money by playing music at events in her hometown in order to raise funds for charity.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say

Latest News

A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
In growing tide, civilians flee north Gaza or shelter at hospital as Israel, Hamas battle in city
President Biden will visit the stateline on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Biden celebrates a labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant as he promotes a worker-centered economy
The prospect of a shuttered Stellantis plant in the small city of Belvidere became an immediate...
Biden celebrates a labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant as he promotes a worker-centered economy
Police and bar owners use new tech to crack down on safety
Police and business owners using new tech to keep underage drinkers and weapons out of Madison bars