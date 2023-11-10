A Chilly Start To The Weekend

A sunny and cooler Veterans Day

Winds pick up for the latter part of the weekend

Dry and mild next week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds rolled back into our area this morning and stayed through the afternoon. We will be seeing them begin to move out early this evening and clearer skies will be moving in for Friday Football. Our highs today were the lowest we’ll see for a little while, reaching near the 40.

Clear skies will begin the weekend and Veterans Day with our temperatures just before sunrise dropping to the lower 30s to upper 20s. For any of the Veterans Day Observances, it will be a chilly start but with plenty of sun, temperatures will rise rapidly during the morning, and by noon we should be back into the low 40s, topping out in the mid-40s. Clouds will begin moving in later in the day but will only be sticking around overnight and winds will begin kicking up.

What’s Coming Up...

For Sunday, we’re looking at a sunny day with winds continuing to be gusty all the way into the evening. Since we’ll be on the backside of a large area of high pressure, we’ll be seeing our temperatures warm into the lower 50s.

Looking Ahead...

Next week is looking dry and mild with temperatures on the way up each day to the upper 50s or even 60 by Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be a minute till we see our next round of showers at the end of the week, which will also break our warming trend, taking us back into the mid 50s by Friday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.