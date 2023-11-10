A Chilly Start To The Weekend

Then temperatures on the rise next week
Coupled with dry weather
Coupled with dry weather(NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • A sunny and cooler Veterans Day
  • Winds pick up for the latter part of the weekend
  • Dry and mild next week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds rolled back into our area this morning and stayed through the afternoon.  We will be seeing them begin to move out early this evening and clearer skies will be moving in for Friday Football.  Our highs today were the lowest we’ll see for a little while, reaching near the 40.

Clear skies will begin the weekend and Veterans Day with our temperatures just before sunrise dropping to the lower 30s to upper 20s.  For any of the Veterans Day Observances, it will be a chilly start but  with plenty of sun, temperatures will rise rapidly during the morning, and by noon we should be back into the low 40s, topping out in the mid-40s.  Clouds will begin moving in later in the day but will only be sticking around overnight and winds will begin kicking up.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

For Sunday, we’re looking at a sunny day with winds continuing to be gusty all the way into the evening.  Since we’ll be on the backside of a large area of high pressure, we’ll be seeing our temperatures warm into the lower 50s.

Looking Ahead...

Next week is looking dry and mild with temperatures on the way up each day to the upper 50s or even 60 by Wednesday and Thursday.  It will also be a minute till we see our next round of showers at the end of the week, which will also break our warming trend, taking us back into the mid 50s by Friday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

A warming trend is expected through the weekend.
A Sunny, But Cool Start to the Weekend
Turning Warmer Next Week
A Sunny, But Cool Start to the Weekend
Cold but dry for the games
Dry Conditions Stay
Dry weather for the next 7 days
It will be awhile before we see rain again