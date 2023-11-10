Classic Poynette supper club reopens with new makeover

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - A classic supper club is back with a new makeover in Poynette.

The Owl’s Nest, first opened in 1937, now has new owners, chefs, wait staff and bartenders, owners say.

The Owl's Nest supper club saw a facelift, with a grand opening this weekend. (Mark Bacon)

The inside has even been completely redone. The owners say the original Owl’s Nest sign from the 1950s is relit for the first time in eight years.

A ribbon cutting ceremony began at 3 p.m. Friday. Doors officially open for business at 4 p.m.

Feedback from a soft open last weekend says the salad bar, Friday fish fry and Saturday night prime rib are to die for.

