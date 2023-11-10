Classic Poynette supper club reopens with new makeover

The Owl's Nest supper club saw a facelift, with a grand opening this weekend.
The Owl's Nest supper club saw a facelift, with a grand opening this weekend.(Mark Bacon)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - A classic supper club is back with a new makeover in Poynette.

The Owl’s Nest, first opened in 1937, now has new owners, chefs, wait staff and bartenders, owners say.

The Owl's Nest supper club saw a facelift, with a grand opening this weekend.
The Owl's Nest supper club saw a facelift, with a grand opening this weekend.(Mark Bacon)

The inside has even been completely redone. The owners say the original Owl’s Nest sign from the 1950s is relit for the first time in eight years.

A ribbon cutting ceremony began at 3 p.m. Friday. Doors officially open for business at 4 p.m.

The Owl's Nest supper club saw a facelift, with a grand opening this weekend.
The Owl's Nest supper club saw a facelift, with a grand opening this weekend.(Mark Bacon)

Feedback from a soft open last weekend says the salad bar, Friday fish fry and Saturday night prime rib are to die for.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

Gavel
Madison gang member sentenced for heroin possession
Coupled with dry weather
A Chilly Start To The Weekend
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
1 dead in crash on Madison’s north side
3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon
Madison warns about traffic delays during marathon