Fun events happening in Madison this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From an art festival to gaming to holiday lights- there’s a lot going on in the Madison area this weekend.

Sarah Warner from Destination Madison shared a few fun ideas for weekend plans.

Black Arts Matter Festival: The interdisciplinary arts festival is dedicated to building community around Black artistry. It runs from Wednesday through Sunday.

M+DEV Midwest Games Showcase and Mystery Tournament: Professional game developers and those seeking to enter the industry are encouraged to come out to the Alliant Energy Center on Friday. The Esports mystery tournament will run from 10:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tito Medina, Arts + Literature Laboratory: For a night of music, Madison musicians will join renowned Guatemalan singer songwriter Tito Medina. His music incorporates Mayan, Garifuna, and Spanish-speaking Mestizo influences with Latin rhythms and instrumentation.

Holiday Fantasy in Lights: Those wanting to bring on the holiday cheer ASAP can visit Olin Park, starting at dusk on Saturday. The drive-through light show will run through Dec. 31 and is free.

