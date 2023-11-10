Honoring our Veterans: UW-Madison to hold event Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Veteran Services and Wisconsin Union teams at the University of Wisconsin–Madison invite the public to recognize veterans and service members during the free Veterans Day Recognition Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. in the Main Lounge at Memorial Union.

Following the event, the UW–Madison chapter of Student Veterans of America will provide free miniature United States flags for members of the public to place on Bascom Hill in honor of veterans. The student organization will make flags available through 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

The Veterans Day Recognition Breakfast will include free light refreshments, live music by the Wisconsin Brass Quintet, a presentation of the United States and Wisconsin flags by students in the Army ROTC Badger Battalion Color Guard and remarks by many.

