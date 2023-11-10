Humane society: More than 200 missing animals may have been frozen, fed to reptiles

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona and Humane Society of San Diego on Thursday provided an update about the transfer of small animals from San Diego to Tucson.

In July, the Humane Society of San Diego asked the HSSA for help with a large group of small animals that included rats, guinea pigs and rabbits. The HSSA transferred 223 small animals in August to a Maricopa County man named Colten Jones.

Only “62 animals were returned to HSSA,” according to both organizations. In a joint statement, the two humane societies said they believe the animals were frozen and used as reptile food.

“We have now received new information that sheds light on the likely outcome for the remaining animals. The day after receiving these animals, Colten Jones sent a text message seeking assistance in processing a high volume of Guinea pigs and rabbits for food. We know that Mr. Jones runs a reptile breeding company called The Fertile Turtle. A part of this business includes selling both live and frozen animals for reptile feed.”

A text message obtained by 13 News sent on Aug. 8, just one day after the animals were delivered in Tucson, between Jones and another person in the industry reads: “Do you have the ability to freeze off a bunch of guinea pigs and or rabbits? I don’t have the manpower or labor to be able to do it in time for the show and it’s too much for me.”

Board chair Robert Garcia said he shares the “community’s outrage” over this and this text message has been handed over to investigators. The investigation by a group hired by HSSA has concluded, and the report will be published in early December.

The HSSA says it is considering legal action against Jones and former HSSA employees who may have been involved.

The HSSA says it has communicated with Colten and he denies the accusations.

The Tucson Police Department has also opened a case due to the new information.

“The case was reported at the Westside Substation on Nov. 2. Representatives from the Humane Society of Southern Arizona reported to police that several small animals were potentially sent to a reptile farm. The case is currently being triaged to TPD’s Financial Crimes Unit, the investigation is ongoing,” read a statement from police.

The controversy led to two humane society leaders leaving the organization. CEO Steve Farley was terminated and CPO Christian Gonzalez resigned.

