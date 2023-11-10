Madison gang member sentenced for heroin possession

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who is part of a gang was sentenced Thursday after admitting to possessing heroin and illegally owning a gun, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced.

Reggie Golden, 39, was arrested at a Madison mall in March for state drug charges, the DOJ explained.

After his arrest, Golden admitted to having a gun in a bag he was carrying. In the bag, police found the gun and 19 packages of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl and heroin, the DOJ said.

The packages totaled to 21 grams.

Officials say Golden also admitted to being a member of the Black Disciples gang since he was 13.

The DOJ noted Golden has a history of owning illegal firearms. He was sentenced to 30 months after pleading guilty in July.

