Madison man sentenced to federal prison for sex trafficking a teen

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison for sex trafficking a teen, who officials say he had travel from Utah to Wisconsin.

Adrian Edwards, 40, was convicted in June and will serve 11 years in prison, the Wisconsin Department of Justice stated on Thursday.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson described the case as horrifying, saying Edwards took the 16-year-old girl away from her family, isolated her and trafficked her for his own gain.

The DOJ recalled that Edwards met the victim in Utah in January of 2021, where he offered to take her in. He later bought her a train ticket to Iowa, where he picked her up and brought her to Wisconsin.

The Madison man took pictures of the victim and posted ads on websites offering to arrange sexual services in exchange for money.

A hotel called the Middleton Police Department in February of 2021, reporting someone was overstaying their reservation and that it suspected sex trafficking was occurring. Police found the victim, as well as items belonging to Edwards and his ID.

The DOJ noted Edwards was indicted in July of 2021, and later arrested in January of 2022 in Arizona.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson said Edwards’ crime was “calculated and sustained.” Peterson praised law enforcement for stopping him.

