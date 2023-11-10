Madison warns about traffic delays during marathon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – With the Madison Marathon right around the corner, the city’s traffic division is urging drivers to plan ahead when heading near the racecourse on Sunday morning.

Police officers will man the entire route and will only let traffic through when the gaps between racers is long enough. Organizers expect the last runners to complete the race around 1:30 p.m.

Marathon and half-marathon runners take off from the Capitol at 7 a.m., while those tackling the 10K will start 15 minutes later.

Throughout the morning, drivers can expect delays as runners reach each leg of their respective routes, which can include Lake Monona, Tenney Park, UW campus, Camp Randall, and the Capitol.

Madison Marathon map for the race on Nov. 12, 2023. (City of Madison)

Madison Half-Marathon map for the race on Nov. 12, 2023. (City of Madison)

Madison 10K map for the race on Nov. 12, 2023. (City of Madison)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.