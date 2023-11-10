No injuries reported after vehicle strikes tractor near Cuba City

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was hurt after a driver collided with a tractor in Grant County last week, officials stated Thursday.

Three vehicles were following behind a tractor on Friday along Highway 80, near Cuba City, according to the report from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The first two vehicles behind the tractor were able to pass the farm equipment, but the third vehicle attempted to pass in a no passing zone at the highway’s intersection with Saint Rose Road.

As the Buick driver attempted to pass the tractor, the tractor operator turned left onto Saint Rose Road and the two collided. The 85-year-old Platteville man’s Buick hit the front drive tire of the tractor.

Officials responded around 8:20 a.m., noting the Buick had damage to the front passenger side and needed to be towed from the intersection. The tractor was not damaged.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office indicated the crash remains under investigation. It was not reported if any citations could be handed out.

