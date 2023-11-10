Saputo closing another southwestern Wisconsin plant

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) – A Canadian cheesemaker will close a second southwest Wisconsin plant as it ramps up production at the company’s recently renovated facility in Reedsburg, affecting around 100 employees.

Saputo, Inc., revealed last week that it planned to shut down operations at its Lancaster facility and offered some details on Wednesday in its second-quarter earnings report. The company stated production would be shifted to its goat-cheese manufacturing plant in Reedsburg.

Saputo plans to shut down the Lancaster facility by the end of its fiscal 4th quarter, which would be the end of March. Last week’s report placed the number of employees affected by the move at “approximately 100″ and added they will be offered positions at other facilities or a severance package.

The aforementioned Reedsburg facility, which the company notes was recently renovated, will also take over the production from the Belmont facility that was previously tapped for closure.

The first job losses from the Belmont closing are expected to start on Saturday, according to Sapuro’s letter to the Department of Workforce Development. The company’s notice indicated 187 workers would be affected, bringing the total number of employees impacted by the transitions to nearly 300.

