Slave re-enactment photo published by Richland School District causes concern

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Parents are concerned about the way the Richland Center School District teaches children about slavery after the school newsletter shows an image of students re-enacting the slave trade.

The November 1st Richland Center School District Newsletter showed students inside the high school hallway during U.S. history class, laying next to each other closely, some smiling as the district said they’re learning about the tight quarters African American slaves were forced into when they were shipped to the U.S.

One parent emailed the school district asking how this is acceptable, that it should never happen again and that no student should be asked to participate in it. This parent and their spouse requested to remain anonymous, but said they felt that the re-enactment was insensitive and racist.

“It’s gross insensitivity and basically it’s a racist portrayal of something that maybe they don’t have enough depth of knowledge to even be talking about in this way,” the parent said. “That activity was performed in a school with mostly white students who probably do not have the context to understand exactly what they were doing and that is absolutely evident by the way they were having so much ‘fun’ laying on the floor and pretending to be slaves.”

Co-Principal Liz Perkins responded to the email saying in-part:

“I was assured that the activity was taken seriously, and the photo was really just a snapshot/in-the-moment photo. Students generally “smile” for the camera, so it may have appeared that they were joking/laughing during it the activity. I apologize for that.

The teacher is aware of your viewpoint now and will take that into consideration in the future. "

On Thursday, School Administrator Steve Board sent a statement saying in part quote:

“Students are given an opportunity to forego this activity they are uncomfortable with the level of contact involved.”

Board also said he spoke to the history department and believes their curriculum accurately depicts the trauma slavery caused.

Richland School District Director of Communications Emily Dolan said the school has diversity training for staff and that they’ll discuss the slave trade re-enactment at these trainings.

Here is the full statement from the district administrator:

Last week, a parent concern was brought forward regarding a photo of students smiling during an RCHS class activity depicting the depravity of the conditions by which humans were transported during the slave trade. RCHS Administration responded to the parent concern and reviewed the concern with the RCHS history department. The RCHS curriculum includes in-depth lessons on the Atlantic slave trade and approach the topic with an emphasis on how the Atlantic slave trade destroyed the unique and rich culture of many African communities. The classes do not gloss over or make light of the human impact and trauma caused by this event. The activity in question is one used to illustrate to students the horrific conditions of tight packing during the middle passage to illustrate how humans were forced into conditions unsuitable for humans. Students are given an opportunity to forego this activity if they are uncomfortable with the level of contact involved. After reviewing with the teacher and department, we understand that while students smiled for the camera, the activity was conducted with a reverence for human life and the trauma caused during the Middle Passage. We apologize for the concern it caused and continue to review all class activities for their academic integrity and conduct Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion trainings with our staff. We do not diminish the severity of the abhorrent practice of forced relocation and imprisonment during the African Slave trade.

Here is the email sent to the school district from the concerned parent:

“I find it deeply disturbing that this edition of the newsletter includes a photo of students acting as if they were traveling in a ship of enslaved people to ‘see how it feels’. The students are clearly laughing and think it’s a game. This is so inappropriate and simply impossible for any white person to understand the trauma of African people who were enslaved by the white man. How can this be acceptable in our school? Please put an end to this, while properly educating the students on the history of those who were enslaved. This includes recognition of the rich history of African people - whose history started long before their enslavement. I also want the assurance that Malcolm will never be asked to participate in any type of reenactment activity related to the enslavement of others. This needs to apply to all students, and especially students of color. Can you imagine the discomfort (putting it lightly) these students must/would feel? Looking forward to your thoughts.”

Here is Principal Perkins’ full response to the concerned parent’s email:

“I am writing in response to the concern you had last week revolving around a classroom activity and photo in the newsletter. I am sorry it took a while for me to respond, but I wanted to reflect on your viewpoint over the weekend and also need time to reach out to the teacher who shared the activity and photo. I will always be someone who is reflective without judgment, especially if someone comes to me upset or with hurt feelings. That is never an intention here and quite frankly we are all learning every day. So, I appreciate that you took the time to share your viewpoint and concern so we can continue to work together. I have shared the concern with the teacher. I was assured that the activity was taken seriously, and the photo was really just a snapshot/in-the-moment photo. Students generally ‘smile’ for the camera, so it may have appeared that they were joking/laughing during it the activity. I apologize for that. The teacher is aware of your viewpoint now and will take that into consideration in the future. Again, very sorry for upsetting you. Please reach out if I can help in any other way.”

