Stretch of Southbound Packers Ave. closed after wreck, Madison fire reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Fire Department is asking people to avoid a stretch of Packers Ave. following a crash on the city’s north side.

According to its statement, the wreck happened near where the road meets Manley Street. Southbound lanes of Packers Ave. are closed at Elka Lane, east of Warner Park, and just past the Willy Street Co-op North.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:45 p.m. and was reported as a wreck with probable injuries, authorities said. They did not indicate how many vehicles were involved. The Fire Department did not release any other information about the incident.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as they become available.

