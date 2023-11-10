A Sunny, But Cool Start to the Weekend

Turning Warmer Next Week
A warming trend is expected through the weekend.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
  • Lots of sun today
  • Clear and cold tonight
  • No precipitation expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cool temperatures will persist across the region for today and into tomorrow. We have a high-pressure building in from the west and this ridge will keep us in lots of sunshine through the period. Ice today or expected to only manage lower 40s across most of southern Wisconsin with a few locations only peeking in the upper 30s. Wind will be lighter today than it was yesterday.

Lots of sunshine but cool temperatures over the next couple of days.
What’s Coming Up...

By tomorrow with high pressure getting closer to us the wind will lighten up but temperatures are really going to drop overnight. Early morning lows will be in the 20s and we will only manage 40s for high temperatures tomorrow.

Looking Ahead...

High pressure then drift off to the east of here as we move through Sunday and into next week. That will open the doors for southerly winds to dry and some much milder air for the end of the weekend and the first part of next week. High temperatures will return to the 60s as we roll through the middle part of next week with no rain inside over the next seven days at least.

