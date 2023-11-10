UW Health nurses report safety concerns to DHS

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health nurses reported staff and patient safety concerns to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Thursday.

This comes after years of demands from nurses union SEIU Wisconsin to improve working conditions at UW Health.

One nurse, Shari Signer, said the health care system is threatening to remove a critical care team, adding it would impact staffing and patient safety.

“We are here today to present it to the Department of Health to see if the Department of Health can hold the administration accountable,” Signer said.

The care group is called the “Save Our Shift” team, or SOS” team, and consists of highly skilled critical care nurses to help address staffing gaps and help respond to emergency situations.

“The hospital has been kind of making changes to that group over the years that have really upset the nurses,” Signer said.

We asked UW Health if someone would talk with NBC15 on camera about this situation, and they declined. UW Health sent us a statement saying quote, “The SOS is a role and not a team. It is typically fulfilled through our critical care team.”

Nurses like Signer argue the critical care float team is already operating short handed.

“They’ve threatened to completely disband that whole group and to have our critical care nurses, who area already short staffed, act as our rapid response,” Signer said.

In response, UW Health continued in its statement saying it now has “an additional team available, which has been expanded to provide 24/7 support.

UW Health adds that “patient safety is not a bargaining chip.”

Signer pushed back saying that’s never been the case.

“We have never used patient safety as a bargaining chip,” Signer said.

The full statement from UW Health is below:

“Over the last year, we’ve hired a net increase of 250 new RNs, and our turnover rate of 11.3% is significantly below the national median of 19.9%, putting UW Health in the top quartile of health care organizations in the country for low turnover rates. Not only do nurses want to come work at UW Health, they are more likely to stay here as well. Both our compensation philosophy and our transparency have a lot to do with that. We’ve been very transparent that UW Health targets paying at the 75th percentile when compared to peer organizations for RN roles. In fact, we recently moved to reviewing our nursing market compensation every single year to ensure we stay competitive in a volatile labor market. Over the last year, UW Health RNs have seen both an 8% increase in compensation from our market review AND a 3.5% annual increase.

The claim of a 23% exodus of UW Health’s inpatient surgical staff is not accurate. The turnover rate for UW Health RNs in the OR is 9.9%, and the vacancy rate for that same group is 3.8%. The demand for our care at UW Health is significant, and we need to grow both our facilities and our staff to meet it. But our low turnover rates and vacancy rates in the OR should be viewed as a positive for quality, safety and staff morale.

In terms of their claim about 16-hour workdays, except in emergency situations, employees should not work more than 16.5 consecutive hours. An emergency situation is defined as an instance when replacement staff is not able to report for the next shift or there is increased patient care need because of unforeseeable circumstances, including but not limited to, natural disaster, acute disease epidemic, UW Health-declared weather emergency, or an unusually high volume of last-minute sick calls and/or no shows. Due to the unpredictability of on-call situations, employees required to be on-call would be exempt from the above limits as it applies to on-call situations. There are guidelines specific to the operating room for returning to work after being on call and how to handle various situations that may occur as a Level 1 Trauma Center, Burn Center and Transplant Center.

Regarding their claim about SOS roles, it’s important to point out that SOS is a role and not a team. It is typically fulfilled through our critical care float team. We’ve taken steps to update and strengthen that role. Far from being eliminated, that clinical care float team has evolved to allow them to practice at the top of their license by focusing their expertise on caring for our critically ill patients at the bedside in our critical care units throughout University Hospital, which is better for staff and for patients.

There is also now an additional team available for support, the venous access team, which has been expanded to provide 24x7 support to University Hospital and American Family Children’s Hospital. This is a new offering that has never been available in the past and was a welcome addition to nursing. They currently serve as a specially trained team that places central catheters and has training with ultrasound to help with difficult IV placement.

To ensure consistent critical care coverage across UW Health inpatient adult hospitals in Wisconsin, a new RN role was introduced at East Madison Hospital in October 2023. This is a dedicated 24/7 resource that helps care for critically ill patients at East Madison Hospital. This allows the critical care float pool to be devoted to supporting ICU teams at University Hospital, while a medical/surgical float pool continues to support medical/surgical and intermediate care needs at East Madison Hospital.

Why is SEIU resorting to threats and more extreme tactics now?

With help from the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) and the Governor’s office, we developed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SEIU last year. The MOU was designed to avert a work stoppage while we worked toward a definitive legal decision whether UWHCA can recognize and collectively bargain with a union. SEIU’s frustrations with the MOU stem from the fact that it was a compromise agreement that specifically stated that any engagement between UW Health and SEIU would not be collective bargaining, and that any ideas coming out of discussions with SEIU would be considered or addressed through our normal processes, whether that was our nursing councils or our administrative processes. That is exactly what is happening.

Not only has UW Health met all the written requirements in the MOU, we have actively observed the spirit of the MOU as well. Our nursing councils facilitated a record 296 decisions or actions last year, which is a new high for UW Health. While not all of these topics originated in a Meet and Discuss session with SEIU, some of them did, and all issues were included on our Nursing Stoplight Report which is available to all UW Health staff and is shared monthly with SEIU. That process is working.

While these threats and tactics from SEIU are unfortunate, we always look forward to working with DHS on how we can meet the health care needs of our patients and our community. We have no doubt they will give any serious concerns due diligence.”

