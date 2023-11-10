Volunteers harvest potatoes at Sauk Prairie farm for food pantries

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of volunteers came to a Sauk Prairie farm on Thursday to help harvest a surplus of potatoes.

Volunteers came from area food pantries, including the Madison Area Food Pantry Garden. The Yukon gold potatoes were originally contracted for a chip company, but the soil temperature was too warm for too long, making them unusable for the company.

“Every effort we have, there’s a learning element, so and networking, there’s really wonderful people,” said Matt Lechmaier, with the food pantry garden. “Everyone who was out here today is volunteering their time and they’re the best kind of people people that in the community that need help and they don’t even know them. They’re just here to support folks in the Dane County area.”

The potatoes will be harvested over the next couple of days and distributed to various food pantries across Dane County, including Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

