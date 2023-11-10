WB Beltline lanes blocked at John Nolen after crash, DOT reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The right shoulder remains blocked on the Beltline at John Nolen Drive after a crash, a Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert states Friday afternoon.

The DOT alert reported the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday, and all westbound lanes were closed. A 511 Wisconsin camera showed police vehicles and a fire truck near the exit.

All lanes other than the right shoulder reopened after 4:30 p.m., an updated alert said.

Officials estimate it will take about an hour to clear.

Madison Police Department is responding.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.