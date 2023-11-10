WB Beltline lanes blocked at John Nolen after crash, DOT reports

Madison Police Department is responding.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The right shoulder remains blocked on the Beltline at John Nolen Drive after a crash, a Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert states Friday afternoon.

The DOT alert reported the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday, and all westbound lanes were closed. A 511 Wisconsin camera showed police vehicles and a fire truck near the exit.

All lanes other than the right shoulder reopened after 4:30 p.m., an updated alert said.

Officials estimate it will take about an hour to clear.

