Wisconsin non-profit donating care packages to veterans battling cancer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. The same holds true when someone you know and love is diagnosed with cancer.

That’s a Wisconsin and Illinois-based non-profit’s mission; To provide care packages to people across the world who are going through chemotherapy.

“Lemons of Love” sends out chemo care packages year-round, but during the month of November, they are providing veterans across the country who are battling cancer with these care packages.

“It’s a small gesture but it is such a big impact and just I think the person receiving the care package when they feel that connection that somebody is thinking about them, that somebody cares, it’s big. And I love the opportunity to do this every day,” Lemons of Love Founder Jill Swanson said.

The non-profit started in 2014 when Swanson herself was diagnosed with colon cancer. She would bring care packages with her to her chemo appointments to hand out in the waiting room to others who were also there for treatment.

“So one thing led to another and as I finished my treatment, this began a non-profit,” she said.

In nine years, Lemons of Love has shared over 30,000 care packages. They’ve gone to all 50 states and 19 other countries.

“We do basic care packages all year long and then in October we do a lot of breast cancer support. But then in November we get to pivot and really support our veterans going through cancer treatment. So we change our Lemons of Love boxes are yellow and we change them to navy blue for the month of November,” Swanson said.

The care packages include lemon drops and tea to help with chemotherapy side effects, lotion, socks, a hand drawn picture from a child and, of course, lemonade. All of this to make someone’s time going through chemotherapy a little brighter.

Care packages for cancer patients go out around the globe. But during the month of November, they are being sent to VA Hospitals for veterans going through chemotherapy. (Lemons of Love)

Care packages will be delivered to VA Hospitals this month, including in the Madison area.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.