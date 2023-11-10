Wisconsin veterans honored at State Capitol

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large crowd gathered for the state observance of Veterans Day in the Wisconsin Capitol Rotunda on Friday.

The event featured music, honors for veterans, and speeches from state and military leaders.

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary-designee James Bond spoke of times we’ve experienced the world drastically change around us.

“What remains is constant is the courage, pride, and bravery of the men and women who left the comfort and safety of their homes to join our nation’s armed forces and defend our democracy,” Bond said.

Gov. Tony Evers said Wisconsin is home to more than 300,000 veterans.

