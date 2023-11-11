Badgers look to become bowl-eligible with win over Northwestern

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) look to become bowl-eligible for the 21st year with a win over the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5.)

The Badgers could see the return of running back Braelon Allen and wide receiver Chimere Dike, who were both hurt against Ohio State and did not play in Wisconsin’s loss at Indiana.

Wisconsin looks for their third-straight win over Northwestern and to snap a two-game losing skid.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke will likely start for the injured Tanner Mordecai, who broke his throwing hand in Wisconsin’s loss to Iowa. Locke is averaging 155 passing yards per game and has thrown five touchdowns this season. He has only thrown one interception this season, and has not thrown any picks during games which he started.

On defense, junior safety Hunter Wohler continues to lead the Badgers in total tackles at 85, which is second-most in the conference.

Wisconsin is in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten West, while Northwestern is fourth.

Kickoff is set for 2:30.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James (30) fouls Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of...
Dalton Knecht scores 24 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee to 80-70 victory at Wisconsin
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
Wisconsin women's basketball players sing "Varsity" after being UW-Milwaukee 62-51.
Williams’ double-double leads Badgers to seventh-straight home opener win
Wisconsin gets offensive behind Hepburn in 105-76 win over Arkansas State