Child dies, father badly hurt after car crashes into them waiting to cross street, police say

Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his...
Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his father while they were waiting to cross the street.(Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy in Arizona has died and his father is in critical condition after they were hit by a car Saturday morning.

KPHO reports that the crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. at Ray Road and Coronado Street.

According to police, the father and son were waiting to cross the street at the crosswalk when two drivers got into a crash.

One of the cars then went onto the sidewalk and hit the boy and the man. Both were taken to the hospital, where the boy later died.

Police said they don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash when it comes to the drivers involved.

Authorities did not immediately identify the boy or his father.

Police said no criminal charges were being pursued at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

Adam Green (left), a 16-year Army veteran, saved Air Force veteran John Curney after he choked...
Army veteran saves choking Air Force veteran on his birthday
An Army veteran is being called a hero for saving an Air Force veteran who choked on a sausage...
Air Force veteran, daughter thank Army veteran who saved him from choking
Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional...
Jan. 6 rioter known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ running for Congress
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospital
Jeff Pettiford says he will never forget the incident when two people armed with guns ran up to...
Family carjacked in their own driveway: ‘There was a lot of fear’