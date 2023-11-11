Dalton Knecht scores 24 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee to 80-70 victory at Wisconsin

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 24 points to continue his smooth transition to high-major basketball as No. 9 Tennessee defeated Wisconsin 80-70 on Friday night.

Knecht led the Big Sky Conference with 20.2 points per game last season. The transfer from Northern Colorado averaged a team-best 16.3 points during Tennessee’s three-game exhibition tour of Italy this summer and had 17 points in his Volunteers debut Monday, an 80-42 blowout of Tennessee Tech.

A fifth-year guard, the 6-foot-6 Knecht shot 8 of 15 from the floor and 7 for 9 on free throws Friday.

Josiah-Jordan James scored 14 points, while Jonas Aidoo and Jordan Gainey each added 10 for Tennessee (2-0). AJ Storr scored 17, Steven Crowl 14, Chucky Hepburn 13 and Tyler Wahl 10 for Wisconsin (1-1).

Tennessee had a 43-35 lead at the break after shooting 15 of 27 over the first 20 minutes and closing the first half on a 12-4 run. Wisconsin continually crept closer in the second half, but Tennessee answered every time.

After Wahl scored to cut the Vols’ lead to 54-53 with 11:45 left, Tennessee responded on its next possession as James scored with the shot clock about to expire. Wisconsin’s Nolan Winter then missed a potential tying 3-pointer with 10:44 remaining.

Wisconsin cut the lead to three again on another basket by Wahl with 8:03 to go, but Knecht answered by driving the baseline, scoring and drawing a foul to convert a 3-point play. That started a 9-2 run in which Wisconsin missed three straight free throws, enabling the Vols to grab a double-digit lead with less than five minutes left.

Tennessee’s lead didn’t drop below six the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Vols did a nice job of staying poised while facing an early road test in front of a sellout crowd. Tennessee shot 50% from the floor and showcased its depth by outscoring Wisconsin 23-8 in bench points.

Wisconsin: This represented the first big test in the Badgers’ grueling pre-holiday schedule. Wisconsin hosts No. 5 Marquette on Dec. 2, visits No. 4 Michigan State in its Big Ten opener Dec. 5 and travels to No. 12 Arizona on Dec. 9. The Badgers will need to shoot better from 3-point range and the foul line to have a chance in those games. Wisconsin went 6 of 24 on 3-point attempts and 14 of 23 on free throws Friday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin currently is receiving the most votes of any team not in the Top 25, so a victory almost certainly would have put the Badgers in the poll next week.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Will host Wofford on Tuesday.

Wisconsin: Plays at Providence on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
Wisconsin women's basketball players sing "Varsity" after being UW-Milwaukee 62-51.
Williams’ double-double leads Badgers to seventh-straight home opener win
Wisconsin gets offensive behind Hepburn in 105-76 win over Arkansas State
Carter Booth named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Booth named DPOW; Badgers remain ranked no. 2