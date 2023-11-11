Friday Football Blitz: Week 4 of Playoffs

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Check scores

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the last week of high school football before teams get to head to Camp Randall Stadium next week.

Four local teams get to punch their ticket to the State Championship.

If you’d like to show us pictures of your school spirit squad, band or wearing your team’s gear, send them below⬇️.

Symdon Chevrolet in Mount Horeb
Symdon Chevrolet in Mount Horeb(Symdon Chevrolet in Mount Horeb)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

A greater-La Crosse area team takes on a greater-Oshkosh area team in adaptive soccer.
Adaptive PE teacher looks to expands adaptive sports to WIAA sanctioned varsity team
Xavier girls volleyball defends their D2 WIAA state title with a 3-0 win over McFarland.
Middleton wins pair of State titles in the same day; volleyball and soccer championships crown winners
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Friday Football Blitz Week 9: Mount Horeb/Barneveld holds perfect regular season record after win over Portage
Wisconsin beat Minnesota State 6-0.
No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey beats Minnesota State 6-0