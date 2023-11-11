Garver Feed Mill adds three local businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Garver Feed Mill is adding three new businesses to its repertoire. All of them are local small businesses.

GROW Greenhouse, Quince & Apple and beaut.Studios have landed a spot in the feed mill on Madison’s east side.

beaut.Studios is a beauty salon planned to open in late 2023 or early 2024, organizers explained.

GROW is a plant growing organization that is set to fill Garver with greenery. Plants of all kinds will be spread throughout the mill, with QR codes to scan to buy any online.

Quince & Apple will be moving to Garver at the beginning of December. A store specializing in preserves, Quince will not have its own storefront at the mill, but will be operating out of it nonetheless.

The addition of these three businesses brings Garver’s total up to 15.

