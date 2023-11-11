Hundreds flock to Capitol Square for final outdoor Farmers’ Market of season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The chillier temperatures in Madison didn’t stop hundreds from flocking to the Capitol Square for the final outdoor Farmers’ Market of the season.

From fresh flowers and produce, to baked goods, Saturdays on the square are a highlight of the spring and summer seasons for many Wisconsinites.

The first of the weekly Holiday Markets this year is set for next Saturday, Nov. 18, according to Dane Co. Farmers’ Market, however not all of the vendors from the outdoor market will make the transition.

Owner of Murphy Farms Tom Murphy says he and his wife solely attend the outdoor market. They’ve been going for 31 years.

“It’s a good thing we have this because I’m a dairy farmer and I sold milk all summer for the same price I sold it for 45 years ago,” Murphy said. “So, we needed something else, and we found it. Had we not found this we probably wouldn’t be on our farm.”

The hours for the fall markets are shorter than the summertime ones, running from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The Later Winter Market will take place inside to Garver Feed Mill and will run each Saturday from January 6th until the beginning of the 2024 outdoor season.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.