Lawmakers raise concern over cartel reaching Walworth County

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement say the drug cartel in Mexico has made its way to Walworth County. The Sheriff’s Office, Whitewater’s police chief, along with Senator Ron Johnson and Congressman Bryan Steil, sat down to discuss the ongoing issue on Friday afternoon.

“We have documented almost a quarter of million dollars in a four-month period was funneled back to the cartel itself from Walworth County, from Whitewater,” Undersheriff Tom Hausner said.

Lawmakers argue the root of the issue is the country’s immigration policy.

“The Illegal immigration challenge we’re facing in particular is having an unsecured U.S.-Mexican border is directly related to the challenges the community of Whitewater is facing,” Congressman Bryan Steil said.

Congressman Steil says this issue needs to be given the same attention big cities receive.

“The impact in Whitewater is probably greater than New York City or Chicago,” Congressman Steil said.

Whitewater’s police chief could not go into detail about the drug cartel because it’s under investigation.

“I do think that it is important to note in all of this there is no intent to vilify any individual group of people,” Chief Daniel Meyer said. “My goal of bringing this issue to the forefront is to make sure the public is aware of it.”

As for the next steps, Senator Ron Johnson says the public should go out and vote for change.

“The solution is to secure the border. The good news is we know how to do it. The bad news is we have a president that wants an open border,” Senator Ron Johnson said.

Lawmakers say they will try to provide any resources that Walworth County may need.

