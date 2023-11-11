Lawmakers raise concern over cartel reaching Walworth County

Law enforcement say the drug cartel in Mexico has made its way to Walworth County.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement say the drug cartel in Mexico has made its way to Walworth County. The Sheriff’s Office, Whitewater’s police chief, along with Senator Ron Johnson and Congressman Bryan Steil, sat down to discuss the ongoing issue on Friday afternoon.

“We have documented almost a quarter of million dollars in a four-month period was funneled back to the cartel itself from Walworth County, from Whitewater,” Undersheriff Tom Hausner said.

Lawmakers argue the root of the issue is the country’s immigration policy.

“The Illegal immigration challenge we’re facing in particular is having an unsecured U.S.-Mexican border is directly related to the challenges the community of Whitewater is facing,” Congressman Bryan Steil said.

Congressman Steil says this issue needs to be given the same attention big cities receive.

“The impact in Whitewater is probably greater than New York City or Chicago,” Congressman Steil said.

Whitewater’s police chief could not go into detail about the drug cartel because it’s under investigation.

“I do think that it is important to note in all of this there is no intent to vilify any individual group of people,” Chief Daniel Meyer said. “My goal of bringing this issue to the forefront is to make sure the public is aware of it.”

As for the next steps, Senator Ron Johnson says the public should go out and vote for change.

“The solution is to secure the border. The good news is we know how to do it. The bad news is we have a president that wants an open border,” Senator Ron Johnson said.

Lawmakers say they will try to provide any resources that Walworth County may need.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

The group collected clothes through a donation drive, eventually bringing 45 boxes to the south.
Madison volunteers bring clothes to immigrants in Arizona
Law enforcement say the drug cartel in Mexico has made its way to Walworth County.
Lawmakers raise concern over cartel reaching Walworth County
generic crash
Platteville Police vehicle damaged after being hit last week, officials report
It's the last week of high school football before State.
Friday Football Blitz Game of the Week Preview: Darlington against Reedsville