Madison volunteers bring clothes to immigrants in Arizona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of volunteers with the Madison Beth Israel Center traveled to Tucson, Arizona to bring clothes to those in need.

The volunteers wanted to bring clothes to immigrants in Arizona who came to America with only the clothes on their backs, Social Justice Center Co-Chair Judy Pierotti said.

“The day we arrived, 2,000 people had arrived the night before, from Senegal, Mauritania and Chad, and they arrived with the clothes on their backs and flip flops on their feet,” Pierotti explained. “And they needed clothes because they were going to New York and Madison and northern climates.”

The group collected clothes through a donation drive, eventually bringing 45 boxes to the south.

Pierotti says the volunteers hope to go back to Tucson in February.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.