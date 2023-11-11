Platteville Police vehicle damaged after being hit last week, officials report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver hit a Platteville Police Department squad last week while attempting to pull out into an intersection, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

The driver was at the stop sign of N. Elm Street and Jewett, in Platteville, and was pulling forward around a bush to see oncoming cars around 12:40 p.m., on Nov. 2, according to Sheriff’s Office.

As she peered around the bush and pulled forward into the intersection, officials say she forgot to check the intersection again and collided with the police officer’s vehicle.

The police officer was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for any potential injuries. The other driver was not hurt, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The police vehicle received damage to its driver’s side.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office report did not indicate if any citations or charges would be filed.

