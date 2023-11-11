Platteville Police vehicle damaged after being hit last week, officials report

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver hit a Platteville Police Department squad last week while attempting to pull out into an intersection, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

The driver was at the stop sign of N. Elm Street and Jewett, in Platteville, and was pulling forward around a bush to see oncoming cars around 12:40 p.m., on Nov. 2, according to Sheriff’s Office.

As she peered around the bush and pulled forward into the intersection, officials say she forgot to check the intersection again and collided with the police officer’s vehicle.

The police officer was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for any potential injuries. The other driver was not hurt, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The police vehicle received damage to its driver’s side.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office report did not indicate if any citations or charges would be filed.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

It's the last week of high school football before State.
Friday Football Blitz Game of the Week Preview: Darlington against Reedsville
Saputo
Saputo closing another southwestern Wisconsin plant
Saputo's Lancaster facility
Lancaster community blindsided by cheese plant closure
An announcement made by major dairy company ‘Saputo’ to close a Grant County cheese facility...
Lancaster community blindsided by cheese plant closure