Sprinkler credited with stopping Madison storage facility fire from spreading

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An automatic sprinkler was credited with stopping a fire from spreading earlier this week at a northside storage facility, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Crews headed to the 2700 block of Packers Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for alarms going off in the self-storage building, and someone inside also called the department to report it.

Firefighters pulled in a hose line to put the fire out as employees pointed them in the right direction, but the blaze was already put out.

MFD crews noted the building was filled with smoke, and saw the fire had already been doused by the sprinklers.

The drywall next to the fire was damaged and there was some water damage to the floor, but MFD pointed out that the sprinkler system prevented any major damage or injuries from happening.

An engine crew got everyone out of the building, while a ladder truck crew checked to make sure the fire didn’t spread onto the roof.

MFD stated the cause of the fire is currently undetermined, noting there was no obvious source of ignition.

