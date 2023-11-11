Two vehicle crash involving ambulance on John Nolen Drive early Saturday

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -John Nolen Drive outbound remains closed after an early morning crash involving two vehicles, one of which was an ambulance transporting a patient.

According to Dane County Dispatch, there are injuries involved in crash, which took place near the intersection of John Nolen Dr and Olin Ave.

Madison police and fire departments remain on scene. They first responded to the incident at 5:24 a.m. Madison PD are investing.

This is a developing story.

