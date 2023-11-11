UPDATE: Multiple crews respond to John Nolen crash involving ambulance

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four patients were evaluated for injuries and several transported to hospitals Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash.

The Madison Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to the intersection of John Nolen Drive and East Olin Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. for a crash involving multiple patients.

Paramedics and EMTs with MFD arrived on scene and found a Ford Taurus, with significant damage, in the outbound lanes of John Nolen Drive. They also found a Sun Prairie EMS ambulance turned over in the roadway.

According to MFD, Medic 6 helped Sun Prairie EMS with extricating their patient from the Sun Prairie ambulance, who was then transferred to a hospital with both Sun Prairie paramedics on board with the patient.

Meanwhile, Medic 5 assisted the patient who had been driving the Ford Taurus, who was transported to a hospital with what MFD believes to be non-life threatening injuries.

Ladder Co. 6 assisted paramedics in treating the patients on scene, while also helping with traffic control until additional law enforcement officers arrived. Engine 1 placed Oil Dry absorbent powder in the roadway to soak up fluid spills and pulled a hose line for the Ford Taurus, which was smoking after the crash, MFD says.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

Car Crash
Two vehicle crash involving ambulance on John Nolen Drive early Saturday
Darlington won 34-28.
Darlington headed to State with win over Kewaunee
Grafton won 17-6.
Stoughton season ends with loss to Grafton
Black Hawk/Warren won 36-7.
Black Hawk/Warren headed to state with win over Reedsville