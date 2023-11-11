UPDATE: Multiple crews respond to John Nolen crash involving ambulance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four patients were evaluated for injuries and several transported to hospitals Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash.

The Madison Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to the intersection of John Nolen Drive and East Olin Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. for a crash involving multiple patients.

Paramedics and EMTs with MFD arrived on scene and found a Ford Taurus, with significant damage, in the outbound lanes of John Nolen Drive. They also found a Sun Prairie EMS ambulance turned over in the roadway.

According to MFD, Medic 6 helped Sun Prairie EMS with extricating their patient from the Sun Prairie ambulance, who was then transferred to a hospital with both Sun Prairie paramedics on board with the patient.

Meanwhile, Medic 5 assisted the patient who had been driving the Ford Taurus, who was transported to a hospital with what MFD believes to be non-life threatening injuries.

Ladder Co. 6 assisted paramedics in treating the patients on scene, while also helping with traffic control until additional law enforcement officers arrived. Engine 1 placed Oil Dry absorbent powder in the roadway to soak up fluid spills and pulled a hose line for the Ford Taurus, which was smoking after the crash, MFD says.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.