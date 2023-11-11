A very fall-like weekend

Cool and cloudy Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you enjoy the cooler fall weather, we have a nice weekend ahead for you! Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend with dry weather in the forecast.

If you favor the warmer, more October-like weather, we have some of that for you next week! High temperatures will be warming through the 50s and into the 60s by mid to late week. The 7-day is looking very dry, with no chance of rain until next Friday (and that chance is looking small). Also typical of fall, winds will be breezy, with gusts near or over 20 mph most days.

What’s Coming Up...

Clouds will increase through Saturday morning, making for a mainly overcast day. Winds will be light out of the south with highs reaching the mid-40s. It’ll be a chilly morning for the final farmers’ market on the square of the season, and if you’re headed to the Badger game this afternoon it won’t feel too cold as long as you dress in a few layers.

Clouds remain overnight, keeping temperatures in the mid and upper 30s by Sunday morning.

Winds strengthen on Sunday, pulling in more warmth out of the south. We’ll see highs return to the mid-50s by the afternoon with mainly sunny skies. I would say Sunday is the nicer of the two weekend days despite the wind.

Looking Ahead...

The rest of the week is looking quiet with no big systems for us to track. Most days will feature a good amount of sunshine, with highs in the mid/upper 50s to start the workweek, reaching the low 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will remain relatively mild as well, so the kids can leave the extra heavy jacket at the door as they head off to school this week.

