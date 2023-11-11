A very fall-like weekend

Temperatures warming into next week
Cool and cloudy Saturday, followed by a sunnier and windier Sunday.
Cool and cloudy Saturday, followed by a sunnier and windier Sunday.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Cool and cloudy Saturday
  • Warmer, windier Sunday
  • 60s next week!
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you enjoy the cooler fall weather, we have a nice weekend ahead for you! Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend with dry weather in the forecast.

If you favor the warmer, more October-like weather, we have some of that for you next week! High temperatures will be warming through the 50s and into the 60s by mid to late week. The 7-day is looking very dry, with no chance of rain until next Friday (and that chance is looking small). Also typical of fall, winds will be breezy, with gusts near or over 20 mph most days.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Clouds will increase through Saturday morning, making for a mainly overcast day. Winds will be light out of the south with highs reaching the mid-40s. It’ll be a chilly morning for the final farmers’ market on the square of the season, and if you’re headed to the Badger game this afternoon it won’t feel too cold as long as you dress in a few layers.

Clouds remain overnight, keeping temperatures in the mid and upper 30s by Sunday morning.

Winds strengthen on Sunday, pulling in more warmth out of the south. We’ll see highs return to the mid-50s by the afternoon with mainly sunny skies. I would say Sunday is the nicer of the two weekend days despite the wind.

Looking Ahead...

The rest of the week is looking quiet with no big systems for us to track. Most days will feature a good amount of sunshine, with highs in the mid/upper 50s to start the workweek, reaching the low 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will remain relatively mild as well, so the kids can leave the extra heavy jacket at the door as they head off to school this week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

Coupled with dry weather
A Chilly Start To The Weekend
Possible 60s by next week
Warming Trend Starts This Weekend
A warming trend is expected through the weekend.
A Sunny, But Cool Start to the Weekend
Turning Warmer Next Week
A Sunny, But Cool Start to the Weekend