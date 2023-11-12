Badgers’ third down defense torched in Northwestern loss

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Wisconsin’s 24-10 loss at home to Northwestern, head coach Luke Fickell said the Badgers were doing anything but playing complimentary football.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Badgers gave up 324 total yards, but Wisconsin’s third down defense was arguably the dagger in this one.

The Wildcats were 11/17 on third down, which is the most allowed by the Badgers this year

“Very hot in the first half,” Fickell said of the Wildcats’ third down conversions. “[They] made some plays, hit some balls-- those hurt, those obviously extend drives, keep them in the possession. I think the big ones, the ones that we kind of blew for touchdowns, are the ones that are the daggers.”

In addition to converting 65% of their third downs, Northwestern was also a perfect 2/2 in the red zone

The Badgers play Nebraska next Saturday for senior day and could become bowl eligible with a win. Kickoff is at 6:30 on NBC15.

