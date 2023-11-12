DNR issues ATV/UTV safety reminders for deer season

ATV (generic)
ATV (generic)(Unsplash)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As gun deer season begins, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding people to be safe while driving ATVs and UTVs.

The main tips the DNR encouraged were making sure to always buckle up and wear a helmet.

There are also several ATV/UTV rules that the DNR wants to make sure you know:

  • It’s illegal to shoot from a moving or stationary ATV or UTV
  • No one can have a gun, bow, or crossbow on or in a ATV or UTV unless:
    • The gun is unloaded or is a handgun
    • The bow does not have an arrow nocked
    • The crossbow is not cocked or is not loaded

For more information on ATV/UTV safety laws, visit the DNR website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

Wisconsin lost to Northwestern Saturday.
Fickell ‘embarrassed’ after 24-10 loss to Northwestern; Mordecai returns
In addition to admiring and taking pictures of the flags, attendees enjoyed a ceremony which...
Over 300 American flags line Stoughton park in honor of veterans
From fresh flowers and produce, to baked goods, Saturdays on the square are a highlight of the...
Hundreds flock to Capitol Square for final outdoor Farmers’ Market of season
Paramedics and EMTs with MFD arrived on scene and found a Ford Taurus, with significant damage,...
Multiple crews respond to John Nolen crash involving ambulance