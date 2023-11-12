Madison food pantries seeking volunteers ahead of busiest season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and some area food pantries are seeking volunteers as they’re setting records, seeing more families than ever before.

“I would say every year the past like 3 to 4 years is every year is our biggest year. So, every year gets bigger and bigger.”

Executive Director at Madison’s ‘Neighborhood House Community Center Laura Gundlach says almost 400 people are signed up to receive one of their ‘Thanksgiving Baskets,’ their waitlist constantly growing.

“Yeah, so we still need a lot of food,” Gundlach said. “We’re looking for fresh vegetables, canned vegetables, cooking oil or butter. So, we put together a whole basket with all the like sides for Thanksgiving and then also provide a turkey.”

Gundlach says they are looking for food, monetary donations, and labor.

“Looking for some people to make calls leading up to handing out the baskets, just reminding people when it’s taking place and that they’re signed up to get a basket. Some people to help assemble the baskets and then to hand out.”

St. Vincent de Paul’s pantry facing the same issues, according to Volunteer Coordinator Zoe Lavender.

“All hands on deck,” she said. “We see a huge influx of people utilizing our pantry. So that means we need extra folks, literally every single role we have. Again, I’m going to say traffic, traffic, traffic, that is so helpful for us right now and also extra car loaders.”

Both leaders highlighting the joy the experience can bring.

“Well, I mean, there’s, there’s fun in the chaos too, right? Like you get to hang out with the volunteers, you get to see the impact that you’re making on the community,” Lavender said.

To volunteer with the Neighborhood House Community center, visit https://neighborhoodhousemadison.org/volunteer/.

For more information on how to volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry, visit https://svdpmadison.org/join-us/#join-tabs.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.