Madison Marathon takes hundreds around iconic city landmarks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds stretched their legs for the Madison Marathon Sunday, taking part in the full marathon, half marathon, and 10k.

Even more supporters lined up throughout the course to cheer on their family and friends.

Many runners say they enjoyed this year’s courses, which took participants through the University of Wisconsin campus, alongside lakes Mendota and Monona and wrapped up at Capitol Square.

First-time Madison Marathon10k runners Susanne Treiber and Beth Giles-Klinker say the marathon feels like a community.

“It’s great with the other runners, it’s great with the people on the course, it’s great with your friends! People they know you, they don’t know you, it doesn’t matter, they’re ringing their cowbells and they’re cheering,” Giles-Klinker said. “It’s the best of Madison right here today.”

The marathon supported local charities Badger Challenge and myTEAM TRIUMPH, along with other non-profit groups.

Treiber and Klinker said the run feels like a perfect picture of Wisconsin.

“So for all the people who traveled to come here and run this, like, this is Wisconsin- the sunshine, the colors of the leaves, made the running way more bearable,” Giles-Klinker said. “And the hills! You can’t forget a little bit of the up and down in the Madison area,” Treiber said.

Results and photos from the race can be found online.

