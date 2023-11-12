No. 2 Wisconsin volleyball stunned by no. 15 Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WMTV) - No. 2 Wisconsin volleyball fell 3-1 at no. 15 Penn State on Saturday.

This is just the second loss of the season for the Badgers. Both losses have come to Big Ten teams. Wisconsin is now 23-2 overall and 14-2 in conference play.

The first three sets were close, with the second set going to to extra points. The Badgers won the first set 25-23, while the Nittany Lions won the next three sets 29-27, 25-23, and 25-18.

Penn State had 63 kills, to Wisconsin’s 50.

