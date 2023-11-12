No. 2 Wisconsin volleyball stunned by no. 15 Penn State

The Badgers are 23-2 on the season.
(NBC15)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WMTV) - No. 2 Wisconsin volleyball fell 3-1 at no. 15 Penn State on Saturday.

This is just the second loss of the season for the Badgers. Both losses have come to Big Ten teams. Wisconsin is now 23-2 overall and 14-2 in conference play.

The first three sets were close, with the second set going to to extra points. The Badgers won the first set 25-23, while the Nittany Lions won the next three sets 29-27, 25-23, and 25-18.

Penn State had 63 kills, to Wisconsin’s 50.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

Wisconsin's Tanner Mordecai (8) tries to run past Northwestern's Jaheem Joseph (3) during the...
Badgers’ third down defense torched in Northwestern loss
Wisconsin's Tanner Mordecai (8) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Fickell ‘embarrassed’ after 24-10 loss to Northwestern; Mordecai returns
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Friday Football Blitz: Week 4 of Playoffs
Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James (30) fouls Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of...
Dalton Knecht scores 24 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee to 80-70 victory at Wisconsin